These Lancashire contractors have been given awards from a national housebuilder

Redrow Lancashire hosts an annual awards event to honour the efforts of employees as well as external companies who play a part in delivering homes.

This year’s external winners were W S Electrical, S G Window Systems and C & W Berry.

Chorley electrical contractors W S Electrica were named as Customer Service Subcontractor of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Wright, owner of W S Electrical, said: “We’ve worked with Redrow since day one therefore winning this award means a lot because myself and my team of nine work hard and do our best for Redrow and its customers.”

Construction Subcontractor of the Year was window installer S G Window Systems. The Atherton company was described as going a long way to ensure it provides the service and quality that Redrow requires.

Managing director Steve Welch said after working with the Redrow team for over 40 years, winning the award couldn’t have meant more to him.

He said: “Our relationship runs deeper than simply installing windows in their homes and so personally I’m incredibly touched that we won.”

Supplier of the Year was won by Leyland based builders’ merchants C & W Berry Limited.

“We feel honoured to have won Supplier of the Year to Redrow Lancashire,” said Gary Nelson, key accounts manager at C & W Berry.

“We work closely with the commercial and site teams to deliver quality products and even though the last year or so has been unprecedented in terms of materials availability, we have been able to maintain product delivery. Ultimately helping them to continue to build their homes.”