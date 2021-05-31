These are the opening hours of Preston's B&Q, Wickes, Home Bargains, Aldi and more this Spring bank holiday
The Spring bank holiday, also known as the late May bank holiday, is officially upon us - and as is to be expected with bank holidays, the opening times of a variety of businesses have been temporarily changed.
This is what you need to know about the bank holiday opening times of home stores and garden centres across the UK.
B&Q
B&Q appears to be operating under its usual opening hours, with stores open from 7am to 8pm.
Preston's branch, on Craven Drive, Bamber Bridge, is among those opening between those times, as is the Chorley branch in North Street.
Dobbies
Dobbies garden centre, including the Blackpool Road Preston branch, will be open from 9am to 6pm, with the restaurant open from 9am to 5:30pm.
Wickes
Wickes, including Preston branch in Aqueduct Street, will be open as usual between 7am and 8pm for all your DIY needs this bank holiday.
Wilko
It appears that Wilko, in Ribbleton Lane, Preston will be open slightly shorter times due to the bank holiday, from 9am to 5pm instead of 6pm.
Home Bargains
Home Bargains, in Deepdale Road, Preston, will also be open during their regular opening hours, between 8am and 9pm.
Aldi
Aldi's numerous Preston stores, are all due to close slightly earlier than the usual 10pm and will shut their doors at 8pm today.