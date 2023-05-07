News you can trust since 1886
These are the 12 shops, takeaways and restaurants in Preston to have Food Hygiene Ratings published in April

Take a look at the Preston Food Hygiene Ratings from this month below:

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:40 BST

Across Preston, 12 food establishments had Food Hygiene Ratings published in April including ratings from five to one.

One means there is major improvement necessary, whereas five means the hygiene standards are very good.

All the information comes from the Food Standards Agency website.

Take a look at what each Preston establishment was rated and when the report was published below:

The Alston Pub & Dining was given a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

1. The Alston Pub & Dining

The Alston Pub & Dining was given a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Cafe Lush, at 134 Manchester Road, Preston was given a score of three on March 30. It means that of Preston's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

2. Cafe Lush, at 134 Manchester Road, Preston

Cafe Lush, at 134 Manchester Road, Preston was given a score of three on March 30. It means that of Preston's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Photo: Google

Sai Surbhi, at 323-325 Garstang Road, Preston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 30.

3. Sai Surbhi, at 323-325 Garstang Road, Preston

Sai Surbhi, at 323-325 Garstang Road, Preston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 30. Photo: Google

Delhi 8 has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

4. Delhi 8

Delhi 8 has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google

