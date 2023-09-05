There are now just ten days to go before 20 awards are handed out in this year's glittering BIBAs ceremony

Finalists are due to find out if their bid for glory has been successful in this year's glittering BIBAs ceremony

Known as 'the one they all want to win', Lancashire's annual BIBAs are the county's premier business awards.

160 finalists are due to find out if their bid for glory has been successful after an exhaustive judging process that comprised two rounds of interviews, with the second taking place at the applicants' workplaces in a process that's unique to the BIBAs.

Judges from all 20 categories have remarked on how close the competition has been this year thanks to the very high calibre of entrants.

They were looking for evidence of growth, innovation, tenacity, a supportive workforce culture, strong leadership, an enduring commitment to Lancashire, and high levels of customer service, and they weren't disappointed.

The finalists, eager to discover if they managed to convince the judges, have just 10 more nail biting days to wait until they find out.

The awards ceremony, famed for its Oscars-like look and feel, will take place in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday September 15.

With more than 1,000 guests due to attend as the Blackpool Illuminations get underway, organisers at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce are advising ticket holders for the ceremony to arrive early.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber, said: "The BIBAs awards ceremony is always hugely well attended and sees over a thousand people descend on the seaside destination once a year for a night of celebration.

"Blackpool will already be bustling with visitors and tourists thanks to the Illuminations, with people from all over the UK in town to enjoy the wonder of 'the Lights'.

"Many of them drive along the promenade, in both directions, dramatically increasing traffic on local roads and this sometimes leads to delays for other travellers.

"We recommend that BIBAs guests plan their journeys accordingly and, if travelling by car, to set off early so they can avoid any traffic build-up in the area."

According to official estimates, 3.5 million people will visit Blackpool for the Illuminations during this year's season.

Babs added that the BIBAs wouldn't be the success it is without the support of its many sponsors.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank all those organisations that have chosen to sponsor awards in this year's BIBAs competition.

"We really couldn't pull it off without all their support, and I think it's testament to the power of the BIBAs brand that so many businesses want to be aligned with it in this way."

