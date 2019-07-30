The world famous 1989 Batmobile is heading to Preston

Have your say

A superhero legend and his eye-catching motor are set to rock up to Preston.

A replica of the world famous 1989 Batmobile will be zooming into St George’s Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 10, with Batman himself making appearances alongside the ultimate super car.

Shopping centre manager Andrew Stringer said: “We have shoppers here who enjoy their pop culture collectables, books and films and like to visit stores such as HMV, GAME, BELONG, CEX, Hawkins Bazaar, Warhammer and The Entertainer.

“But this event really is for visitors of all ages, whether your batman is Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck.

“We hope shoppers will enjoy the once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Batmobile up close and look forward to a day of superhero fun.”

The event forms part of St George’s free Prexton XP summer events, celebrating all things comic books and pop culture.

Batman will be showing his face at intervals throughout the day, between 10am and 4pm.

Preston XP will then continue with a LEGO Brick event on Saturday, August 24.

Elsewhere down Fishergate, the Fishergate Shopping Centre is offering children an Alice in Wonderland inspired miniature croquet course complete with pink flamingos – albeit not real ones.

Competitors are urged to post a picture of them playing the course on Twitter with #FishergateFlamingos and the favourite will win a special prize.

The closing date is August 4.