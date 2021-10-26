The Windmill Tavern near Clifton is put up for sale

The distinctive pub with its Grade II listed windmill on Clifton Lane, is on the market with property consultants Eckersley and it has a guide price of £325,000.

Reputedly the oldest windmill on the Fylde dating back to 1778, the site, along with Ring O Bells and Yorkshire House in , Lancaster, the Manor Inn in Cockerham and the Blue Anchor in Bolton-le-Sands were put up for sale last year as part of a £ 1.8m package.

However Provincial Hotels and Inns which owned a collection of traditional pubs and restaurants, all offering “a unique dining experience in comfortable and relaxed surroundings” went into administration in June.

The Windmill Tavern near Clifton is up for sale

Patrick Lannagan and Julien Irving of Mazars LL P were appointed joint administrators and it now appears the building is to be sold off to a new owner.

A spokesman for Eckersley said: “The site has been split, part of which forms an extended beer garden to the main public house and the remainder is used as a grazing paddock.”

The windmill is close to the church of St John the Evangelist and it was originally built in the late 1700s.

It was built on land owned by the locally powerful Clifton family, who also owned Lytham Hall, and it stayed in their possession for all of its active life.

In 1967 it was given listed status by Heritage England.

In 1959, local Sea Cadets were trying to get permission to use it as their headquarters, but their bid was rejected by council planners.

During the 1960s it was owned by a local farmer but it was in a very derelict state, with just three sails remaining.

It’s alleged that demolition looked very likely in 1974 when proposals to turn the windmill into a house were rejected.

By 1978 planning permission was granted and the repairs were done to bring the windmill back into shape.