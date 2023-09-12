The top GP practice in Lancashire and South Cumbria reveals secret of surgery success
The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice and we spoke to the GP that won the top spot.
Of the 128 people who responded to the GP survey, 98.2% described their overall experience of Slaidburn Health Centre as "good" or "very good".
Some 89.8% said the practice was very good, while 8.4% said it was good. No one said the service was poor or very poor.
The near 100% satisfaction rate at the Clitheroe Clinic meant the surgery won top spot for the best GP practice across Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Dr Amy Bonner, Lead GP at Slaidburn Country Practice, said: “We're really delighted to receive the news that our patients are still pretty happy with the service we provide.
"We strive as a team to be responsive, caring and treat each patient as an individual and have tried to maintain this approach despite increasing workload and financial pressures. It's always challenging working in General Practice so to be rewarded with good feedback means everything to our small team.”
The GP is based at Town End, Slaidburn, in Clitheroe.