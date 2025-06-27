The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village wins Best Day Spa in the UK for the fourth year running!

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village is proud to announce that it has once again been named Best Day Spa in the UK by the prestigious Good Spa Guide — marking its fourth consecutive win of this national award.

The award was revealed during a glittering ceremony hosted by Spa Life UK on Monday 23rd June 2025, held at the beautiful Old Thorns Resort in Hampshire. The event brought together leading spas from across the country to celebrate excellence in the industry. What makes this accolade especially meaningful is that it was determined by public vote, highlighting the continued support and satisfaction of The Spa Hotel’s loyal guests.

Jane Tregonning, Spa Manager, shared her delight:

“Winning this award for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honour and a true reflection of the hard work, passion, and care our team puts into every guest experience. We’re so thankful to everyone who voted for us — your support means the world.”

Image: Gemma Baron – Spa Supervisor, Hayley Thompson – Brand & PR Manager, Lizzy Blake – Spa Duty Manager, Kelly Cummings – Accommodation Manager.

With its beautiful surroundings, luxurious treatments, and outstanding customer service, The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village continues to set the benchmark for day spa excellence in the UK.

For more information about The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, please visit https://www.ribbyhall.co.uk/the-spa-hotel/welcome-to-the-spa-hotel