4 . The Hamptons

The Hamptons according to reports 'requires improvements. Found at Gough Lane, Bamber Bridge, The Hamptons is a High Dependency Rehabilitation Unit for men with mental health needs between the ages of 18 and 65 years old. The report reads: 'Patients told us it was the best service they had been to, better than previous placements. 'However, patients said there wasn’t that many activities that appealed to them. Cleanliness of the kitchen was also an area discussed by patients, especially cutlery and crockery being dirty on occasion. They told us they didn’t see the managers very often as they were based at the service next door.'

