The nine Preston care homes, GP surgeries and dentists that have been inspected by the CQC October

Here are the results from Preston’s care services and what the inspectors’ reports had to say.

By Hannah Bridgeman
3 minutes ago

Information from the Care Quality Commission website illustrates Preston services that have been reviewed this month.

Ranging from ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’, here’s what the CQC had to say about Preston’s service sector in October.

1. Adelphi Dental Centre

Adelphi Dental Centre is in Preston, Lancashire and provides NHS and a small amount of private dental care and treatment for adults and children and is located at: 157 Adelphi Street, Preston, Lancashire. The report declared the service 'required improvement'., stating: 'We found this practice was not providing safe care in accordance with the relevant regulations.'

Photo: Adelphi Dental Centre

2. Companion Homecare

Companion Homecare Overall: Requires improvement. The care service provides personal care to people living in their own houses and flats. The inspection was carried out by two inspectors and an Expert by Experience who made telephone calls to people. The report says: 'Most risks relating to people's needs had been identified. However, records did not always provide a detailed plan for managing these risks. Written protocols for medicines required as and when needed were not always in place for staff to follow to ensure medicines are given correctly and safely.'

Photo: Companion Homecare

3. Dovehaven Lodge

Dovehaven received 'Good' for their inspection. Dovehaven Lodge is a residential home providing personal and nursing care for up to112 people. At the time of inspection, there were 93 people living in the home. The inspection said: 'The management of medicines and their administration ensured people received their medicines safely.'

Photo: Dovehaven Lodge

4. The Hamptons

The Hamptons according to reports 'requires improvements. Found at Gough Lane, Bamber Bridge, The Hamptons is a High Dependency Rehabilitation Unit for men with mental health needs between the ages of 18 and 65 years old. The report reads: 'Patients told us it was the best service they had been to, better than previous placements. 'However, patients said there wasn’t that many activities that appealed to them. Cleanliness of the kitchen was also an area discussed by patients, especially cutlery and crockery being dirty on occasion. They told us they didn’t see the managers very often as they were based at the service next door.'

Photo: The Hamptons

