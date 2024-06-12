Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Burnley social club, that closed its doors in January after six decades in the town, is to re-open.

Brunlea Estates Ltd plan to re-launch the former 110 Club as an events and party venue. Work is currently underway to refurbish the three storey premises and it will be re-launched as The One 10 Club.

Mohammed Butt, who is a director of Burnley based Brunlea Estates, said: “We had so much positive feedback from the public about the celebrations, including weddings, baptisms, birthdays and funerals, that people have held here we realised it was a much loved venue. We won’t be opening day to day as a social club like it was before and there won’t be any alcohol.”

The decision to close the 110 Club was taken at an emergency general meeting of the Knights of St Columba. It had been based in Yorkshire Street ever since it moved from a small property on back Manchester Road in May, 1962. Grand Knight Tony Young described the shock announcement as a ‘very sad day.’

He said the venue had suffered a loss of ‘traditional clientele’ and it had been impossible in current trading conditions for the club to take enough money over the bar to pay all the bills. He also said the months of construction work on the Town2Turf scheme had not helped the situation.