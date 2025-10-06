The Female Boss live launches with Lancashire event

The Female Boss Live is launching this November to shake up the traditional business event playbook. With headline sponsors, Ward Hadaway Solicitors pledging their support, the inaugural event will take place on 4th November 2025 at The Wellbeing Farm in Bolton from 10am – 4pm.

Moving away from the norm, The Female Boss Live promises a fresh, honest approach for women in business cutting through the jargon, ditching the sales pitches and focusing on what really matters: practical advice, meaningful connections and a vibrant, supportive atmosphere for personal growth.

The event launches off the back of the hugely successful Female Boss Magazine, which debuted earlier this year to shine a light on the incredible things women are achieving; and now, founder and editor Lindsey Stephens, is bringing the magazine’s mission to life with an event that breaks the mould.

She said: “Hosting my own event has been a dream of mine since launching the magazine and I am thrilled to be able to do this so early in our journey. It proves that we are getting it right with the magazine and that our audience is ready and wanting to engage”.

“Female Boss Live is about creating a space where women can be real, connect meaningfully and walk away with something that genuinely helps them either personally or for their business; not a sales pitch from speakers that I sadly experience all too often.”

The one-day event has already attracted an inspiring line-up of speakers who are all trailblazing women who are prepared to share their stories, strategies and lessons learned over their years in business.

Representing a range of sectors, speakers include Beth Hope, an Executive Coach speaking about self-acceptance and building inner confidence; and former Apprentice star turned property entrepreneur and self-made millionaire, Michelle Niziol, will share her journey from homelessness to success, along with her work to lobby the UK government to make childcare a taxable benefit for self-employed mothers.

The event will also see a ‘Founders Panel’ featuring Katherine Jones, Owner and Founder of ThinK Wines and Julie and Abigail Devenney; the mother-daughter duo behind Aftermed Skin.

With Ward Hadaway announced as Headline Sponsor, Lindsey added: “I am delighted to welcome Ward Hadaway and thank them wholeheartedly for seeing my vision for this event and for their commitment which extends beyond Female Business Live. Their support is invaluable and allows us to bring to life the values at the heart of both the magazine and the event which is empowering women, championing diversity and creating tangible opportunities to learn, make meaningful connections and grow.”

Rachael Longman, Managing Associate from Ward Hadaway added: “Supporting Female Boss Live is a natural partnership for us and we are really looking forward to meeting all the women joining us on the day. We work with many entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals across the North West who are building incredible futures and they all share the same trait; a passion and hunger to learn. This event is a brilliant opportunity to do just that whilst also celebrating women in business, creating space for honest conversations, and sharing practical tools and advice for growth.”

With additional speakers and sessions to be announced, the event promises a full day of insight and inspiration and tickets are on sale now from https://pay.gocardless.com/BRT00041ND97Q7P priced at £115.

For more information and to book a ticket to Female Boss Live, visit The Female Boss on Instagram @thefemalebossmagazine