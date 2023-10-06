The Big Briefs are out!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dubbed the "Big Briefs," they tackle real-world design challenges and are issued each year by Forepoint as a way to give back to the creative community and mentor the next generation of creative designers. This year's briefs include "A Game of Two Sexes" challenging students to create a female-first football brand, "Worldwide Waste" bringing awareness to the environmental impact of digital waste, and “Nico Teen” to develop a campaign to prevent children from vaping.

"We love the chance to flex our creative muscles and come up with fresh, exciting briefs each year," said Keith Noble, Creative Partner at Forepoint. "And it's extremely rewarding to see the innovative work these young designers produce in response. Supporting graphic design students is a vital part of giving back to our industry and we're proud to do our part to help develop the next generation of talented creative professionals."

Forepoint has developed close ties with the University of Central Lancashire, University Campus Oldham, University of Bolton, and University of Cumbria over the company's 30+ year history. In addition to the “Big Briefs”, Forepoint provides portfolio reviews, student bursaries, internships, and classroom critiques as part of their commitment to mentorship.

The Big Briefs have become a highly anticipated annual tradition for students and faculty alike. Final design solutions will be revealed later this academic year at each university's end-of-year shows.

For more on Forepoint, please visit: www.forepoint.co.uk