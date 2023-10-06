News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

The Big Briefs are out!

Local Creative Design Agency, Forepoint, Issues New Industry Briefs for University Graphic Design StudentsForepoint, a leading creative design and digital agency based in Preston, has announced the release of their annual industry briefs for graphic design students entering their final year of study at local north-west universities.
By Louise WelshContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dubbed the "Big Briefs," they tackle real-world design challenges and are issued each year by Forepoint as a way to give back to the creative community and mentor the next generation of creative designers. This year's briefs include "A Game of Two Sexes" challenging students to create a female-first football brand, "Worldwide Waste" bringing awareness to the environmental impact of digital waste, and “Nico Teen” to develop a campaign to prevent children from vaping.

"We love the chance to flex our creative muscles and come up with fresh, exciting briefs each year," said Keith Noble, Creative Partner at Forepoint. "And it's extremely rewarding to see the innovative work these young designers produce in response. Supporting graphic design students is a vital part of giving back to our industry and we're proud to do our part to help develop the next generation of talented creative professionals."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forepoint has developed close ties with the University of Central Lancashire, University Campus Oldham, University of Bolton, and University of Cumbria over the company's 30+ year history. In addition to the “Big Briefs”, Forepoint provides portfolio reviews, student bursaries, internships, and classroom critiques as part of their commitment to mentorship.

Forepoint Big BriefsForepoint Big Briefs
Forepoint Big Briefs
Most Popular

The Big Briefs have become a highly anticipated annual tradition for students and faculty alike. Final design solutions will be revealed later this academic year at each university's end-of-year shows.

For more on Forepoint, please visit: www.forepoint.co.uk

Forepoint Big Briefs blog: https://forepoint.co.uk/2023/10/the-big-briefs-are-out/

Related topics:PrestonUniversity of Cumbria