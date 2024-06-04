The BIBAs is on its journey across Lancashire to find “the one they all want to win!” Photo: Michael Porter Photography

The BIBAs is taking to the road!

You might see a familiar black branded bus on the roads around Lancashire for the next month as the BIBAs goes on tour around the county.

From Lancaster to Leyland, St Annes to Skelmersdale and Broughton to Burnley, the most exciting part of journey is eating up the miles to find the best in business for the prestigious awards ceremony.

Throughout June, the BIBAs on tour will make stops at various business hubs and enterprises around Lancashire, offering a unique opportunity for finalists to present their achievements and share their success stories.

Each weekday during the month a set of judges will take to the road to speak to staff who are in the running for an award in their category.

This tour aims to highlight the diversity and excellence of local businesses, from thriving start-ups to established industry leaders.

The tour is an integral part of the rigorous judging process, allowing judges to see firsthand the operations and culture of the businesses competing for the coveted awards. Each visit provides an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the BIBAs, said: “The BIBAs on tour is a fantastic way to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Lancashire’s business community.

“It allows us to get a closer look at the inspiring work being done across the county and to recognize the passion and dedication of our finalists. We are thrilled to embark on this journey and to highlight the best of Lancashire’s businesses.