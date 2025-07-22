The BIBAS in two months – the sponsors who make it sparkle

In just 59 days, Lancashire’s most prestigious business event – the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) – will roll into Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom, bringing glitz, glamour, and the best of the county’s business community together under one roof.

With 20 hotly contested categories soon to be revealed, excitement is building as finalists, judges, and guests prepare for the unforgettable celebration on 19th September.

Behind the scenes, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is putting the finishing touches on what promises to be a night to remember.

Menus are signed off, the secret entertainment is locked in, and tickets are about to be dispatched to eager attendees across the county.

The BIBAs ceremoney will once again take place at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

And while the winners might take centre stage on the evening, months of hard graft for the sponsors will also be on show.

Leading the charge are headline sponsors Lancashire County Council, who also back the coveted Business of the Year award.

“The BIBAs is more than just an awards ceremony; it’s a celebration of the ambition and resilience that drives Lancashire’s economy,” said Cllr Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth of Lancashire County Council/

“These businesses represent the very best of Lancashire – innovative, resilient, and deeply committed to driving our economy forward. We’ve been incredibly impressed by the passion, creativity, and ambition shown during the judging process, and we’re proud to support an event that champions such excellence.

The BIBAs class of 2024

“With the final fast approaching, we’re looking forward to celebrating the people and organisations that make Lancashire a powerhouse of enterprise.

“This year’s entries were outstanding – from construction to creative, low carbon to scale-up – and every finalist should feel proud to be part of such a high-calibre line-up.

The BIBAs wouldn’t be what it is without its incredible sponsors and partners, who ensure the event continues to raise the bar year after year. This year’s supporters include BAE Systems (Apprentice Tean) Lancashire Post (Community) Turnkey Corporate (Scale Up) UCLan (Leadership) FW Capital (Manufacturing), CKS Catering (Small), MHA (Medium) Brabners (Family), and Smooth Radio North West, among others.

From industry giants to innovative independents, the BIBAs sponsors represent the depth and breadth of Lancashire business – and their continued commitment ensures this celebration remains the one they all want to win.

Tickets are selling fast, and availability is limited. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Lancashire’s biggest business awards – surrounded by success, inspiration, and over1,000 of the county’s brightest business minds.

For more information on the BIBAs and to view the shortlist, visit www.thebibas.co.uk.