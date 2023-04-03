The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, have closed to entries after receiving a last-minute deluge of applications

Lancashire's premier business awards have officially closed to entries for this year's competition

The Chamber reports that it has received an unprecedented number of entries from businesses across the county, many arriving just before the deadline, once again demonstrating the resilience and innovation of the Lancashire business community.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the number of entries we have received for this year's BIBAs. Despite the challenges that businesses have faced over the past year as a result of the cost-of-doing-business crisis, it is clear that the Lancashire business community has remained determined and dynamic, continuing to innovate and push forward against the odds."

The BIBAs are renowned as Lancashire's biggest and most prestigious business awards, celebrating the achievements of businesses of all sizes and sectors across the county. The awards programme is designed to recognise and reward the very best of Lancashire business, promoting excellence and inspiring other businesses to reach their full potential.

Norman Tenray, chief executive of OBAS UK and one of the sponsors of the BIBAs, said: "It's fantastic to see so many businesses from across Lancashire entering the BIBAs this year. The awards are a real showcase of the very best of Lancashire business, and it's an honour to be able to support this celebration of excellence.

“We can't wait to come together in September to celebrate the very best of Lancashire business and recognise the incredible achievements of our county's entrepreneurs and business leaders who are supported by an incredible Lancashire workforce."

Before the judging process can get underway, the Chamber will review all the applications it has received to make sure they meet the minimum requirements for the category entered.

Qualified applications will then be sent to the judges for them to review and score, ahead of the face-to-face interview stage and before the judges go 'on tour', visiting applicants in their places of work.

There's still a long road ahead to the awards night in September. The ceremony promises to be a night to remember again, with a host of top-class entertainment and a chance for the business community to come together and celebrate their successes at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, one of the region's best known venues.