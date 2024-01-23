The acclaimed Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) are set to return for 2024

The BIBAS are back for 2024. Photo: North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

This year's competition is now open for entries – and will culminate in a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, September 20.

The spectacular showcase will be attended by more than 1,000 guests in glam attire and will be at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Businesses from Lancashire are being invited to enter the illustrious awards, organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

With 20 categories to enter, the BIBAs acknowledge and honour the achievements of businesses of all sizes in Lancashire - and recognise the sterling work of the dedicated people behind them.

Most importantly, these awards highlight the significant contributions the businesses make to the county's economic well-being.

Babs Murphy, CEO of the Chamber, said: “We are expecting another bumper year in applications after last year’s increase. The BIBAs has become part of the fabric of the Lancashire business community since its inception and has grown year on year.

“The BIBAs have an enduring appeal and to be recognised by your peers is something which is very unique. These awards encompass all this and more.”

This year’s headline sponsor, Lancashire County Council, have highlighted the BIBAs' role in developing the county’s business landscape.

Home to more than 83,000 businesses, operating in diverse sectors such as advanced manufacturing, energy and low carbon, digital, tourism and hospitality, food and agriculture, as well as retail, their major contribution to the local economy sometimes goes unnoticed – and the BIBAs helps them to shine.

Aidy Riggott, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member Economic Development and Growth, said: "Right across the county, there are tens of thousands of businesses diligently operating, both domestically and internationally, showcasing the excellence of Lancashire and providing valuable employment opportunities for local residents.

“Recently, businesses have faced challenges such as rising energy costs and inflation. Nevertheless, they persist and demonstrate their resilience. Their achievements are remarkable, and it is crucial to celebrate them. That's exactly what the BIBAs aim to do, which is why I am eagerly anticipating our involvement in the competition especially this year at the headline sponsor.

“Lancashire County Council is proud to be the headline sponsor this year which the highly sought-after Business of the Year Award is associated with.”

You can enter now at www.thebibas.co.uk