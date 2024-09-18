Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of TGI Friday’s is selling all UK locations and looking to move to a fully franchise-operated model.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK owner of TGI Fridays, is selling all 87 locations and transitioning to a fully franchise-operated model

Hostmore abandoned a £177 million acquisition plan for a US restaurant chain earlier this month, leading to a 90% drop in its share price

It is expected to be wound up and delisted from the London Stock Exchange by the end of the month

The sale of TGI Fridays UK outlets might not cover its debts, and it remains unclear if all locations will stay open or be taken over by other chains

Despite the upheaval, TGI Fridays’ restaurants continue to operate normally

Every single one of a major restaurant chain’s UK locations are in the process of being sold to new owners as its UK owner, Hostmore has fallen into administration.

The company is hoping to shift the brand to a fully franchise-operated business, before it is expected to be wound down, potentially leaving its shareholders with nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TGI Fridays in Park Gate | Google Streetview

Hostmore announced earlier this month that it had abandoned plans to acquire the US restaurant chain for £177 million. The news caused shares in the London-listed company tank by more than 90%.

Russ Mould, an investment director at AJ Bell, said it is “effectively game over for Hostmore as a listed business”, adding: “The company’s share price crashed 90% after an expansion plan went up in smoke, implying there is little to no value left in the listed business for shareholders.”

But what exactly does it mean for TGI Fridays’ locations? Will they remain open under new owners, or new names? Or will they close for good? Here is everything you need to know.

Which locations are affected?

TGI Fridays was founded in 1965 in New York City by Alan Stillman and a group of friends who wanted to create a casual dining experience with a vibrant atmosphere. It made its debut in the UK in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chain aims to bring a distinctive American dining style, characterised by a lively atmosphere, generous portions, and a diverse menu featuring American classics, which appeal to British tastes.

(Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images) | The Washington Post via Getty

All of the brand’s 87 UK outlets are in the process of being sold, affecting the following locations:

Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen Union Square

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barnsley

Basildon

Birminghm

Birmingham NEC

Bluewater

Bolton

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Braehead

Braintree

Brighton Marina

Cabot Circus

Cardiff Newport Road

Cardiff St David's

Castleford

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks

Coventry

Crawley

Cribbs Causeway

Croydon

Derby

Doncaster

Durham

Edinburgh

Enfield

Fareham

Fort Kinnaird

Gateshead

Glasgow Buchanan Street

Glasgow Fort

Gloucester Quays

Halifax

High Wycombe

Jersey

Lakeside Quay

Lakeside Retail Park

Leeds Junction 27

Leeds Wellington Bridge Street

Leeds White Rose

Leicester

Lincoln

Liverpool One

Liverpool Speke

London Leicester Square

London Stratford City

London the O2

Manchester Royal Exchange

Meadowhall

Metro Centre Gateshead

Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Stadium

Newcastle Eldon Square

Newport Friars Walk

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Prestwich

Reading

Romford

Rushden Lakes

Sale

Sheffield

Silverburn

Solihull

Southampton Retail Park

Staines

Stevenage

Teesside

Telford

Trafford Centre

Trinity Leeds

Walsall

Watford Central

Watford North

Wembley

West Quay

What’s really changing?

Despite the situation, TGI Fridays’ UK restaurants, which have a New York-influenced food and cocktails menu, continue to stay open as normal.

The sale process, which is predicted to complete by the end of the month, is expected to result in Hostmore being wound up and delisted from the London Stock Exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful sales of all 87 locations could keep the TGI Fridays brand alive on British high streets and save the jobs of approximately 4,500 staff employed across the UK.

But it remains unclear whether all restaurants can be saved or only a portion, with some possibly being taken over by other chains.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Given the brand recognition, its continued operation in more than 50 other countries and the level of loyal custom, it’s unlikely to disappear from the UK scene completely.”

She suggested that a new owner could “significantly reduce the number of outlets across the UK, and focus on its more successful restaurants such as in London’s Leicester Square”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hostmore has also revealed it does not expect to "recover any meaningful value" from the sale, which is likely to fall short of covering its debts to creditors and banks.

What do you think about the future of TGI Fridays and Hostmore’s dramatic shift? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.