Tesco’s Chorley and Leyland stores celebrating four years of the Community Food Connection scheme, in conjunction with FareShare

Tesco’s Chorley and Leyland stores are celebrating four years of the supermarket’s surplus food donation scheme.

The supermarket giant run a Community Food Connection scheme, in conjunction with leading food charity FareShare which ensures every Tesco store in the UK is able to donate surplus food at the end of the day to charities and community groups.

It uses an innovative app developed by social enterprise FoodCloud, to notify groups each night about the food available for collection. To date, the Chorley store has donated 4,266 meals.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “At Tesco we firmly believe no good food should go to waste that is why we set up our Community Food Connection scheme, which ensures that our surplus food is put to good use in the local community. We hope more groups will sign up so that even more surplus food benefits local groups.”

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: “The food Tesco donates makes a really big difference to local charities and communities. We hope that by celebrating this milestone with Tesco colleagues and customers we can reach out to even more charities and community groups so that they can receive the free surplus food. To find out about Community Food Connection and how groups can benefit visit www.tesco.com/community-food-connection