Tesco in Preston city centre closes temporarily after leak damages shop

The Tesco Express store in Church Street, Preston has been closed since Friday, May 22 whilst repairs take place to fix a leak. Pic: Google

The store in Church Street has been closed since Friday, May 22 whilst work takes places to mend damage caused by a leak from a neighbouring property.

But Tesco says repairs could take several weeks and no date has been given on when the shop is likely to reopen.

It said all staff have been redeployed to other Tesco stores in the area, including its Express stores in Friargate and Blackpool Road.

"We will keep the local community updated and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused," said a Tesco spokesman, adding, "our nearest Express store is less than half a mile away on Friargate."

