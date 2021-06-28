Tesco Express in Leyland closes for 5 weeks for refurbishment

The Tesco Express in Leyland Lane, Leyland has closed for 5 week, until Monday, August 2, for refurbishment. Pic: Google

The store in Leyland Lane, which usually opens between 6am and 11pm, will remain closed until Monday, August 2.

The store is to be revamped inside, but Tesco has not revealed what type of improvements customers can expect to find when the store reopens.

But staff have confirmed that the closure will affect the car park, which will be fenced off, and the cash machine, which will be out of service.

In the meantime, Leyland shoppers can find their nearest Tesco stores around a mile away in Turpin Green Lane (Express) and Towngate (Extra superstore).

Tesco has been approached for comment and Lancashire Post will bring you more details when they are made available.

