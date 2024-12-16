Tesco customers in Haslingden can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

From Monday 18 November to Tuesday 17 December, Tesco Haslingden Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with local charity, Kids in Rosendale.

This local charity is dedicated to supporting disadvantaged children in Rosendale and last year was able to bring joy to 474 local children with a Christmas present.

Wendy Howarth, Community Champion at Haslingden Superstore, said: “It is great to support Kids in Rosendale, and know that they are going to ensure every child wakes up Christmas morning to a gift. The customers and colleagues in Tesco Haslingden have been very generous supporting our toy appeal.”

Tesco customers can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

"It's great to see Haslingden Superstore partnering with Kids in Rosendale again this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”

Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.