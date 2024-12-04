Tesco customers can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

By Katie Cooper
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 11:16 BST
Tesco customers in Penwortham can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

From Monday 18 November to Sunday 15 December, Tesco Penwortham Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with Cash For Kids Mission Christmas. Mission Christmas aims to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas, despite the cost-of-living pressures many families struggle with. The donated toys will be used to ensure that children in the local area who might otherwise go without receive a present on Christmas Day.

Julian Blissett, Store Manager at Tesco Penwortham Superstore, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Mission Christmas’s toy donation appeal. We are a nominated drop off point for the community.”

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Tesco customers can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Penwortham Superstore partnering with Cash For Kids Mission Christmas this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.” Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.

