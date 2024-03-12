“Tell your story and go on a great awards journey” – BIBAs Digital winner

Last year’s Digital & Marketing Business of the Year Warton-based ICG. Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Warton-based ICG hadn’t entered the “one they all want to win” for almost a decade but thought their 2023 story would impress the judges.

They were right.

The team at the digital agency on the Fylde Coast wanted to tell their story which was why they decided to re-enter the BIBAs, having not bothered with any awards since 2014.

“We only enter awards when we feel we have a compelling story to tell, and then try and find a mix of suitable awards programmes that match our achievements, says managing director Simon Couchman, “We also like to avoid repeating the same awards each year.

“In 2023 we felt we had a great business story to tell, that we wanted to shout about locally, which was why we decided to re-enter the BIBAs.”

ICG faced some gruelling competition in the category – which is always one of the mostly keenly fought, considering the amount of digital and marketing agencies there are in Lancashire.

As businesses continue to adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape, more and more marketing has gone in-house, meaning more organisations can apply for the BIBAs.

And should your business join the process then, like ICG, you’ll have some more stories to tell about your awards’ journey.

Simon added: “We found the process straight-forward. To make a compelling entry, you need to allocate a good amount of time to think and write about each response, so it's good to know deadlines and not leave to the last minute!

“The judging process is a great opportunity to talk about your business to peers, and tell the story of your successes, challenges and what you are particularly proud of. The visits to our offices were also a good way of involving the whole company in our entry.

“The win gave the whole team a bit of a winner’s buzz around the office. We promoted the success on our website, socials and updated our credentials presentation. The trophy stands pride of place in our boardroom.”