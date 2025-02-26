Team builds up 130 years’ combined service at Cassidy + Ashton

North West-based architectural, planning, and building surveying practice, Cassidy + Ashton, is celebrating 130 years’ combined service anniversaries of four key team members.

Senior architectural technologists, Neil Aaron and Ian Woods, both associates at Cassidy + Ashton, have reached the outstanding milestone of 40 years working at the practice.

Meanwhile, senior technologist, Keith Wagner, and senior building surveyor, Paul Burrows, are both celebrating 25 years.

Based at Cassidy + Ashton's Preston office, Neil joined the practice in 1984 at just 18 years old, shortly after completing his BTEC HNC in building studies.

Pictured left to right: David Owen, Alistair Baines, Paul Burrows, Keith Wagner, Neil Aaron, Ian Woods and Alban Cassidy.

Having contributed to a range of public and private sector projects, Neil has worked with major clients including BAe Systems, Lancashire County Council and the Department for Education. Neil also played a pivotal role preparing the technical drawings for the £40m James Hall Distribution Centre in Preston, which was completed in 2010.

Neil became an associate at Cassidy + Ashton in 2000 and has since taken on a leading role in managing technical development across the practice. He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists.

Reflecting on his career, Neil said: “Cassidy + Ashton is a progressive practice, its success over the years is because we continue to adapt our vision and service as technologies evolve. The practice certainly offers excellent career paths across many disciplines – and has a strong reputation within North West’s built environment sector.

“Our industry has changed dramatically over the past 40 years. The shift from drawing boards to computer-aided design has really transformed how architects and technologists create and deliver architectural drawings. But our work is about leaving a lasting impact and over the past 40 years, I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in some many projects that bring people together, inspire communities and that stand the test of time.”

Ian Woods joined Cassidy + Ashton’s Preston office in 1984 as a trainee technician and has built an impressive career spanning four decades. Now a senior technologist and associate, Ian’s expertise extends across leisure, education and housing projects.

One of Ian’s standout roles has been serving as the senior technical adviser to Stonyhurst College, Clitheroe, where he oversaw various new builds and the meticulous maintenance of the college’s Grade I and II Listed buildings.

Ian said: “Cassidy + Ashton works with a wide range of large organisations, and we have been instrumental in delivering a large number of high-profile regeneration schemes. This is testament to the reputation we have to manage and deliver major projects across the North West.

“During my career at Cassidy + Ashton, I have worked alongside brilliant professionals who provided a grounded start to my career. I am now equipped with many versatile skills in detailing and design and enjoy sharing my expertise with the new generation of technicians at Cassidy + Ashton.”

“It’s hard to believe 40 years ago technical drawings were prepared using pencil and ink on tracing paper, technology has certainly moved on since then.”

Senior technician, Keith Wagner, has a long track record working at Cassidy + Ashton’s Preston office. He has spent much of his career supporting notable clients including BAe Systems, working alongside director and architect Chris Taylor.

Keith said “I’ve been lucky to work on some very interesting projects with some great people over the years. One of the most memorable projects was the AVRO Heritage Museum at the former RAF Woodford site. Working on a tight budget, but for a great client, we transformed a fire station into an exemplary display space for the Vulcan bomber, among other historic aircraft.

Echoing the sentiments of his colleagues, Keith added: “Many changes over the years have affected the way we work, including changes to legislation and health and safety regulations. The tools we use have changed too. Starting out at a drawing board, I remember saying once ‘you’ll never be able to design a building on a computer’. But today we produce 3D project imagery and building details using the latest building information modelling software. This is fundamental in the smooth delivery of our projects. It’s great to roll with the times and embrace the future.”

Based at Cassidy + Ashton’s Chester office, Paul Burrows supports director Dave Owen, who oversees the building surveying projects across the region. Paul’s role includes working on building surveying projects for The Archdiocese of Liverpool and Halton Borough Council.

Cassidy + Ashton CEO, Alistair Baines, said: “These milestones reflect the dedication and expertise of our team members, who have played an integral role in shaping the practice’s success over the years.

“Neil, Ian, Keith and Paul’s commitment to Cassidy + Ashton is a testament to the supportive culture we have fostered, the calibre of projects we undertake, and how well-respected we are by our valued clients that we have supported over the years. It’s a privilege to work alongside such talented and committed professionals and I congratulate them all on their remarkable service.”