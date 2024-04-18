Taylor Wimpey's Woodside development in Rossendale achieves 95% sold milestone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located in the heart of Rossendale, Woodside has been popular with commuters and families alike with its picturesque surroundings and convenient access to local amenities. With its close-knit neighbourhood feel and surrounding countryside, Woodside remains a sought-after location for those looking to call Rossendale home.
Sam Evans, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re so pleased that Woodside is now 95% sold with only a handful of homes left. It’s been exciting to watch this community flourish and we’re delighted to see it near completion.
“This is the last chance for homebuyers to join this popular community. We encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a countryside location with great transport links into Manchester to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment.”
Ideal for families or young professionals looking to make their first step onto the property ladder, Woodside has a few Alton G homes available in semi-detached styles, built with energy efficient materials and features to help save on energy costs.
Situated in the valley of Rossendale, the development connects to the surrounding woodland and once complete, an area of public open space will be incorporated for residents to enjoy.
For more information about the final homes available at Woodside, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/rossendale/woodside