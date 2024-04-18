Taylor Wimpey's Woodside development in Rossendale achieves 95% sold milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located in the heart of Rossendale, Woodside has been popular with commuters and families alike with its picturesque surroundings and convenient access to local amenities. With its close-knit neighbourhood feel and surrounding countryside, Woodside remains a sought-after location for those looking to call Rossendale home.

Sam Evans, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re so pleased that Woodside is now 95% sold with only a handful of homes left. It’s been exciting to watch this community flourish and we’re delighted to see it near completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is the last chance for homebuyers to join this popular community. We encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a countryside location with great transport links into Manchester to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment.”

Woodside's Alton G sales office

Ideal for families or young professionals looking to make their first step onto the property ladder, Woodside has a few Alton G homes available in semi-detached styles, built with energy efficient materials and features to help save on energy costs.

Situated in the valley of Rossendale, the development connects to the surrounding woodland and once complete, an area of public open space will be incorporated for residents to enjoy.