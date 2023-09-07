Tax Equality Day, a day to savour as prices are cut by 7.5% at Wetherspoons across Lancashire
On Thursday 14 September, Wetherspoon’s pubs are to cut the price of all food and drinks by 7.5 per cent – to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Prices at the Wetherspoon’s pubs will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.