Tastebuds team scoop top award

Tastebuds were nominated for the award earlier in the year and subsequently selected as a finalist. The awards evening was held in Manchester on Sunday September 17 and the Tastebuds Team were there to receive the award.

Owner Lisa Hunter said: "We were delighted to receive the award and were overwhelmed with support from our customers. To receive the Consumers Award for the Lancashire region means a great deal and I would like to thank our many customers for their loyal support."

Tastebuds at the Wharf has become an established business adjacent to the Fettlers Wharf Marina in Rufford. The cafe is a charming and stylish eatery, serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas. They have recently acquired their alcohol licence and now provide a choice of fine wines and beers to accompany the contemporary menu.

Owner Lisa with the award. Photo: Natalie Travis