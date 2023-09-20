News you can trust since 1886
Tastebuds team scoop top award

A Lancashire business has achieved a top award in the regions "Englands Business Awards" 2023. Tastebuds at the Wharf based in Rufford, Lancashire, won the Consumers Award for the Lancashire region, across all categories.
By Natalie TravisContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Tastebuds were nominated for the award earlier in the year and subsequently selected as a finalist. The awards evening was held in Manchester on Sunday September 17 and the Tastebuds Team were there to receive the award.

Owner Lisa Hunter said: "We were delighted to receive the award and were overwhelmed with support from our customers. To receive the Consumers Award for the Lancashire region means a great deal and I would like to thank our many customers for their loyal support."

Tastebuds at the Wharf has become an established business adjacent to the Fettlers Wharf Marina in Rufford. The cafe is a charming and stylish eatery, serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas. They have recently acquired their alcohol licence and now provide a choice of fine wines and beers to accompany the contemporary menu.

Owner Lisa with the award. Photo: Natalie TravisOwner Lisa with the award. Photo: Natalie Travis
Owner Lisa with the award. Photo: Natalie Travis
Lisa added: "We try to give our customers a memorable experience. Our menu is carefully crafted to provide a range of contemporary dishes for all tastes, made with fresh, local produce. Our cakes and desserts are all made in our bakery and are a real hit with our customers."

