Tanzanite PR announced as sponsor for Female Business Awards 2025 in Manchester

Tanzanite PR has been revealed as an official sponsor of the upcoming Female Business Awards 2025, set to take place this November in central Manchester — and the announcement is already generating buzz among the female-led business community.

The boutique PR agency, known for helping brands “find their shine,” will sponsor the prestigious Professional Services Award, which recognises outstanding service-led businesses run by women.

A Perfect Match of Values

Founder of Tanzanite PR, Sophie Ward, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying:

“To be able to sponsor an award — and the event itself — means the world to me. Celebrating small, female-run businesses and solo entrepreneurs is incredible. I’m all about helping businesses find their shine, and the mission behind these awards completely aligns with my values. It was a no-brainer — I can’t wait to support.”

The Female Business Awards 2025 is expected to welcome 200–250 female founders and entrepreneurs from across the UK, coming together to recognise and celebrate hard work, resilience, and innovation in business.

More Than Just PR — It's About People

For Sophie, sponsoring the event goes beyond visibility — it’s a personal and professional commitment to supporting other women in business.

“As a business, it’s SO important to support other businesses,” Sophie added. “As women, we need to raise each other up and fix one another’s crowns — that sense of community is everything. For me, sponsoring an event like this is far more valuable than running paid ads. I want to meet amazing women and be inspired myself.”

About Tanzanite PR

Based in the UK, Tanzanite PR specialises in helping purpose-driven entrepreneurs and small businesses grow their brand presence through creative storytelling, strategic publicity, and authentic visibility.

From launching start-ups to raising profiles through media placements, Tanzanite PR is passionate about empowering business owners to step into the spotlight with confidence.

📍 Follow them on Instagram:@tanzanitePR