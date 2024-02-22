Take a sneak peak of new homes in Burscough next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Redrow properties will be open to view on Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, alongside show homes, at The Grange at Yew Tree Park, where sales have surged at the development in the last six weeks, with eight properties snapped up.

It’s no surprise to Redrow Lancashire’s senior sales consultant Paul Fishwick, who switched to working at the “beautiful location” at the turn of the year.

He said: “I’ve only been here since January, but we’ve seen a real upturn in visitors and reservations since the new year, which reflects the wider positivity in the housing market.

A representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at The Grange at Yew Tree Park

“The Grange offers so much to a wide range of homebuyers – and is attracting everyone from first time buyers and professionals to downsizers and families, who appreciate the lifestyle on offer.

And its major selling point alongside Redrow’s high quality homes? “The location,” Paul said. “Burscough is such a lovely village, and our development is close to everything. Within about 10 minutes you can walk into the centre of the village with a range of shops and delicatessens. You’ve also got Tesco and Booths supermarkets nearby.

“Plus, for those who enjoy the outdoors, it’s surrounded by countryside so there are lots of places to go for a walk and spend time in natural surroundings. But is has the best of both worlds too, as commuters appreciate its close proximity to Liverpool, Southport, Ormskirk and even Manchester.”

Paul is now selling plots for completion later in the year but there are a number that are also ready for earlier move in dates.

Current availability includes four-bedroom detached homes, priced from £340,000 and some larger three-bedroom designs from Redrow’s luxurious ‘Lifestyle’ range, priced from £385,000.

Two show homes, The Ledsham and The Marlow, will be open to showcase the style and specification of Redrow’s Heritage Collection, while other almost complete properties will be open for potential purchasers to view.

Those attending the event who have an existing property can ask Paul and Eve about the Help to Sell incentive, which could pave the way for a faster move. Redrow will take all the hassle out of selling and even contribute towards estate agents’ fees.

The New Homes Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, from 10am to 5.30pm.