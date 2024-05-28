A local pub in Wrea Green, The Grapes, has reopened its doors to the public following an impressive six-figure investment.
Inside The Grapes following a major refurbishment
At the heart of the pretty and photogenic village of Wrea Green, a regular winner of Lancashire's Best Kept Village award, stands the 19th century Grapes pub restaurant, overlooking the village green and duck pond. Photo: Contributed
Inside The Grapes following a major refurbishment
Inside The Grapes following a major refurbishment
The pub closed for the renovation in April. Photo: Contributed
Inside The Grapes following a major refurbishment
The new bar area was redesigned, making the surrounding area more open plan, with guests even able to bring their furry companions with them to that area of the pub. Photo: Contributed
