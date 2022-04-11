The Tite & Locke is a cask and keg beer venue owned by Lancaster Brewery.

It's based on the northbound Platform 3, near platforms 1 and 2, at the station, and after a soft opening last week it is now fully open.

The dog friendly pub hopes to eventually open 10am until 10pm every day, but for now opens its doors at noon.

Lancaster Brewery reached a deal with Network Rail to turn the empty retail unit of the Grade II train station into a bar in September.

Listed building consent then had to be gained before work could start.

The Tite & Locke name is a nod to two men who played a pivotal role in Lancaster’s railway history.

Architect William Tite designed Lancaster railway station in the 1800s for the Lancaster and Carlisle Railway, while Joseph Locke established what came to be the West Coast Main Line.

The bar pays homage to the rail industry, with six rooms inside and two outdoor seating areas and serves Lancaster Brewery’s popular local ales, as well as a wide range of other lagers, ciders and spirits.

Taking centre stage will be the beer cellar - a glass fronted area next to the main entrance which displays the keg and cask beers on offer.

The bar has two entrances/exits from both the car park side and the platform, and has been designed to cater for all.

Phil Simpson, director of Lancaster Brewery, said the project has been 'years in the making' and is one of a kind.

1. Waiting time Inside the new pub at Lancaster railway station. Photo: Lancaster Brewery Photo Sales

2. Cosy interior Inside the Tite & Locke. Photo: Lancaster Brewery Photo Sales

3. Under the lights The bar at the Tite & Locke. Photo: Lancaster Brewery Photo Sales

4. Traditional feel One of the seating areas in the Tite & Locke. Photo: Lancaster Brewery Photo Sales