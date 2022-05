Our photographer Neil Cross popped in to the new Italian venue in Market Street to see for himself – and to share – what it looked like.

Following a successful ‘soft opening’, Zizzi officially opens its doors tomorrow, Tuesday May 3.

It’s the latest eaterie to open in the former BHS building, after Gallico Lounge opened in December.

Nando’s is also due to open this summer, to add to the hustle and bustle of one of Lancaster’s busiest shopping streets.

Name in lights

A slice of the action Making a pizza in the Zizzi kitchen.

Ready to serve Zizzi has a wide-ranging menu to suit all tastes.

Service with a smile A pizza being served at Zizzi.