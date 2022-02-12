The £28m state-of-the-art Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre, which has now opened its doors, will be able to host over 1,600 delegates - making it the largest venue of its kind in the north.

This will bring the total capacity for the whole Winter Gardens complex to 7,000.

You can read Lucinda Herbert's report on the development following her visit to the conference centre earlier this week.

Here we take a closer look at the venue:

1. Side view of the industrial look escalators leading to the top floor of the new Winter Gardens conference centre. Photo Sales

2. The freshly painted walls and new signage in place. Photo Sales

3. The mix of contemporary and Victorian styles give the new complex a fresh but traditional feel. Photo Sales

4. The vast conference space. Photo Sales