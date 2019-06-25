Take a look around: Gorgeous woodland Burnley mansion yours for £1.5m
They say money doesn't make you happy, but there are a few times when one can start to doubt the truth in that aphorism when you see something which would very likely make any of us very happy indeed. And that very same thing is available for money.
On the market for £1,495,000, Bank End Farm is a stunning home. A picture of rustic countryside perfection, it is well worth taking a look around...
A lush country house located inRoughlee, the main home comes with a cottage adjacent to it.