Sustainable Investments secures place in North West Fastest 50 for second year running

Sustainable Investments Ltd is celebrating once again, following confirmation that it has been named as the 11th fastest-growing company in the North West at the 2025 North West Fastest 50 Awards.

This marks the second consecutive year that Skelmersdale-based Sustainable Investments has placed in the prestigious list, building on its 15th place ranking in 2024. The latest recognition highlights the sustained progress of the group and the instrumental role played by its companies – Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd (SBS), Sustainable Energy Services (UK) Ltd (SES), and Permarock Products Ltd – in driving innovation, energy efficiency and large-scale retrofit delivery across the UK.

The recognition from Ward Hadaway follows a strong period of performance across the group, with all companies demonstrating delivery excellence, workforce development and community impact.

Recent highlights include SBS winning Refurbishment Project of the Year at the Building Communities Awards 2025 and successfully completing multiple large schemes under Wave 2 of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. Meanwhile Permarock began celebrating its 40th anniversary, and the group acquired North West based IoT Horizon, now re-branded as Sustainable Smart Technologies in November 2024.,

Sustainable Investments chair, Derek Horrocks

Derek Horrocks, chair of Sustainable Investments Ltd, said: "We’re incredibly proud to see the group recognised once again as one of the region’s fastest-growing businesses. Securing a spot in the Fastest 50 for a second year running, and climbing to 11th, is a real testament to our team's dedication, expertise and shared commitment to delivering positive change.

"Growth for us means more than performance. It’s about making a difference, whether that’s through the retrofit schemes delivered by SBS, retrofit consultancy from SES, data-led services of SST, or Permarock’s trusted energy efficiency products. Each brand plays a vital part in delivering real social value, alleviating fuel poverty and supporting the UK’s net zero transition."

The Fastest 50 list is compiled annually by top UK law firm Ward Hadaway, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. It celebrates the region’s top-performing, privately-owned companies based on average turnover growth over the past three years while remaining profitable. The 2025 final rankings were revealed during a special event in Manchester on Friday 13 June, bringing together the region’s most successful business leaders.

Liz Bottrill, partner at Ward Hadaway and host of the Fastest 50 Awards, said, “We are delighted to recognise Sustainable Investments Ltd as one of the fastest growing companies in the North West. Its impressive growth over the past three years is a clear indication of innovation and hard work. We congratulate the group on its success and look forward to seeing its continued achievements.

“This year’s awards highlight the ingenuity and adaptability of businesses in the North West, showcasing how companies like Sustainable Investments Ltd have been able to thrive in the face of dynamic and varied challenges. The Ward Hadaway North West Fastest 50 Awards aim to inspire and encourage other businesses in the region to strive for similar excellence and growth.”