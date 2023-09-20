Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saltrock will open its second store in the North West, at the former Edinburgh Wool store on the corner of St Anne’s Road and Garden Street (FY8 1SB).

What does Saltrock sell?

The new store will sell a range of outdoor clothing aimed at people with a love of style and adventure.

Saltrock is opening in St Annes

Watersports enthusiasts can find a selection of wetsuits, dryrobes and ponchos – along with surf-inspired clothing and accessories for adults, kids and dogs.

When will Saltrock open in St Annes?

The shopfit started Monday 11th September and we will be ready to open Thursday 28th September. The North Devon-based brand also has a branch in Affinity, Fleetwood.

Saltrock’s MD, Martin Williamson-Cary, said: “Our new shop opening comes just as we are celebrating our 35 year anniversary – We are excited to increase our presence in the North West and take up such a prominent corner location in this thriving street. Our whole team looks forward to throwing open the doors very soon!”

Opening weekend offers

To celebrate the opening weekend and showcase the new store, Saltrock Lytham St Anne’s is inviting visitors to come into the store for the chance to *win an exclusive free goodie bag for 20 shoppers and a *free-gift with every purchase.

