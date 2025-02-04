Success at Alcedo for Lancashire's Tyler Kelly

Tyler Kelly, from Whalley in Clitheroe, has been appointed registered area manager for the Preston and Blackburn branches, operated by home care specialist Alcedo Care Group.

In his new role, Tyler will be looking after a team of 80 and circa 50 clients.

His key objectives include working on business development, enabling each team to support more clients in their community and with that, employ more carers locally, as well as increase compliance and facilitate training, ensuring the highest standards of care continue to be implemented.

Tyler is keen to build and retain strong teams in both the Blackburn and Preston branches, not only improving client satisfaction, but also offering staff support, wellbeing as well as continuous learning and professional development opportunities. He also wants to strengthen community connections across Lancashire.

Tyler has worked for Alcedo Care for two years, joining as a field care supervisor and quickly progressing to care assessor then deputy manager at the Preston branch. More recently he was the registered manager in Preston before securing his promotion.

Tyler says: “I am so pleased to have been promoted to area manager for Preston and Blackburn. Whilst deputy manager and registered manager at Preston I learnt a lot and I now want to use my knowledge to develop my managerial skills, so overseeing two branches, working with both teams, is a great challenge and very exciting.

“Alcedo Care is a superb company to work for. They provide an amazing support network and really invest in their staff, which makes a huge difference to our wellbeing and growth within the organisation. They are like a supportive family and have helped me further my career in care immensely in the last 24 months.”

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care Group, adds: “Since Tyler started at Alcedo Care he has worked hard in every role, progressing within the company which is something I really enjoy seeing.

“We created our own internal employee development programme, Rising Stars, for that very reason and Tyler is a wonderful example. With a dedicated, company-wide career pathway that provides employees with goals, targets, training, funding, coaching and mentoring, we want all staff to have the chance to fulfil their true potential and achieve their career aspirations at Alcedo Care.

“I wish Tyler well in his new role as registered area manager and am confident he will continue to exceed in all that he does.”

Multi award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is continually expanding its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, mental health, live-in care, children’s services and young person’s crisis management residential homes. For further information, please visit www.alcedocare.co.uk.