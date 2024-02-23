News you can trust since 1886
Subway, Costa Coffee, McDonald's, Greggs: New food hygiene ratings given to 21 businesses in Lancashire

21 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:03 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 4 on January 24.

1. McDonald's, The Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR

Rated 4 on January 24.

Rated 5 on February 7.

2. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AR

Rated 5 on February 7.

Rated 5 on October 6.

3. Greggs, Fleetwood Road, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3HD

Rated 5 on October 6.

Rated 5 on February 8.

4. The War Horse, Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7JD

Rated 5 on February 8.

