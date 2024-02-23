The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. McDonald's, The Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR
Rated 4 on January 24.
2. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AR
Rated 5 on February 7.
3. Greggs, Fleetwood Road, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3HD
Rated 5 on October 6.
4. The War Horse, Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7JD
Rated 5 on February 8.