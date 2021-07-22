Submarine base mission for Lancashire communications company

The system will be operating across the site at the Clyde nuclear Naval Base, Faslane, home to the core of the Submarine Service, including the UK’s nuclear deterrent, and the new generation of hunter-killer submarines.

The system installed by Bow Lane-based TES Communication Solutions provides secure encryption and fibre links for consistency of data and voice communications across the Babcock Marine fleet engineering delivery team which provides maintenance for submarines and other vessels.

The system offers new levels of communication for 280 staff who can now work in teams and communicate across the site directly using the hand portable radios using Motorola Capacity Max technology and a central pc dispatcher terminal.

The Faslane nuclear submarine base in Scotland

Paul Henderson, project manager – Business Improvements at HMNB Clyde, said: “This enables instant communication among the various fleet engineering project teams each using their own frequency across the site without any interference.

“It will help improve site efficiency and improve how we can communicate important information with key workers who may be at the other end of the site.

“Crane and slinging operations will now be able to continue to work in times of restricted light for example, safe in the knowledge that other staff can guide them using the radio system.”

Steve Smith, Head of Business Development for TES, said: “This is proven technology adapted for these specific circumstances providing a highly secure, consistent service for HMNB Clyde and its people to enable communication across this huge area on the Clyde.

"We’re proud to have won the business and then delivered such a high quality of system working closely with the team on the ground at HMNB Clyde to make sure they have a system which delivers exactly what they need.”