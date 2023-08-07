Stunning Autumn display brings cosy cheer to The Plant Place garden centre during August wash-out in Blackpool
A garden centre in Lancashire has created some stunning autumn displays to combat the miserable August weather.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST
The Plant Place, in Thornton, were tired of the un-cooperative summer, so felt some new-season displays would cheer people up.
Filled with berry reds and rustic oranges, these gorgeous displays are helping customers to ‘fall’ in love with autumn.
The store on Fleetwood Road South are selling pumpkins, gonks, colourful foliage and everything you need to get that cosy fall-feeling.
