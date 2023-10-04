Studio LWD wins Partington’s website brief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in Lancashire, family-owned Partington’s was established in 1944 and specialises in holiday home ownership and short break holidays, with an extensive range of accommodation in six locations across Lancashire, Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District.

The multi-award-winning company has appointed Studio LWD to create a new website and also provide support with ongoing marketing projects.

Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “We’re incredibly pleased to have won this exciting project with Partington’s, as the family-owned firm approaches its eightieth year in business.

Laura Weldon of Studio LWD. Photo: Wayne Myers

“The new website will aim to increase bookings for short break holidays, and provide easily accessible information for people interested in owning a holiday home.

“The new site will also provide information for existing customers on events, opening times and facilities, plus further information for staff, potential staff, stakeholders and partners.

“The whole team here at Studio LWD is really excited to be working with Partington’s to help such a long established and respected organisation achieve its long term plans and meet its commitment to continual improvement in customer experience and relationships.”

Founded in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon, Studio LWD is a ten-strong multi-service brand-building agency with experience working with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi and the British Council.