Staff team's mega cycle to fundraise for residential home

By Rachel Leahy
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 19:02 BST
The Structures Group team cycled the distance from Lands End to John O’Groats to raise money for for the residents of Heathside,  a residential home caring for elderly people living with dementia.

Structures Group's office manager, Toni Howarth was thrilled to visit Wigan Council’s Heathside Residential, which supports people living with dementia, to present a cheque for over £1800 from the company's recent cycling fundraiser.

She said “We do a lot of fundraising at Structures Group, and support a lot of community groups, but this one in particular is very close to my heart.

"My Grandma was cared for at Heathside, and my Mum and Aunty work there now, so I know that the money that we raised will make such a difference to the residents. We’re so glad to be able to help.”

Thanks to everyone who joined in with the cycling challenge, and all the kind sponsors.

