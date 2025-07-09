Speedy Freight Shortlisted for Franchisor of the Year at 2025 BFA HSBC Awards

National courier and logistics provider Speedy Freight has been named a finalist in the Franchisor of the Year – Established category at the 2025 BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in UK franchising.

Headquartered in Knutsford, Cheshire, with franchisees across Lancashire, Speedy Freight has 41 franchisees across 60 UK locations and is also positioned globally in the US.

This recognition reflects Speedy Freight’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and support within its expanding franchise network across the UK and beyond.

National Recognition for Excellence in Franchising

The BFA is the UK’s leading authority on franchising, dedicated to upholding ethical business practices and highs standards. Established in 1977, it empowers businesses and individuals through accreditation, education and expert guidance.

The BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards highlight franchise brands that demonstrate exceptional operational performance, sustained growth, and a strong commitment to their Franchisees and the communities they serve.

There are 56 finalists in the 2025 awards and winners will be revealed at a black tie dinner in Telford on 6 November following the association’s annual conference.

For Speedy Freight, being shortlisted reaffirms the strength and resilience of its franchise model, built on consistent support, training, and collaboration. This model has been central to the company’s continued growth, including recent expansion into the US market.

A Network Built on Partnership and Shared Success

Speedy Freight’s success is rooted in its Franchisees, whose dedication underpins the brand’s reputation for reliability and service quality. Each franchise operates as a vital part of the wider network, helping maintain high standards from initial enquiry through to final delivery.

“This shortlisting recognises the commitment and passion of everyone in our franchise network,” said Michael Wilson, Network Director at Speedy Freight. “It’s a proud moment for us all and reflects the strength of the partnerships that make our business thrive.

“We would like to thank all of our Franchisees, customers, and partners for their ongoing support, which has been fundamental in achieving this national recognition.”

Reliable Logistics Support

Whether it’s a one-off same day delivery or full-scale logistics management, Speedy Freight’s local teams across the UK are ready to assist. For more information about its services or franchising opportunities, please get in touch with Speedy Freight.