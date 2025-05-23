Speaker of the House officially opens new Chamber Meeting Spaces

The Speaker of the House of Commons has officially opened the Chamber of Commerce’s brand-new training and events space.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP was joined by over 50 members of the Chamber’s business community to open the new centre at their headquarters in Fulwood, Preston.

The purpose-built facilities are designed to support Lancashire’s thriving business community by providing flexible, professional spaces for meetings, events, workshops, and private hire.

Equipped with modern amenities and high-spec interiors, the new spaces offer an ideal setting for businesses of all sizes to connect, collaborate and grow.

Meeting Spaces at NWL Chamber

Sir Lindsay praised the Chamber for investing in local infrastructure that directly supports enterprise and economic development.

He added: “Lancashire has always been a place of innovation and entrepreneurship. These new spaces are a fantastic example of how local organisations like the Chamber are helping to power that forward.

“The proud county is the beating heart for small to medium-sized businesses and this excellent new centre can help them grow and prosper. People always tell me London is where to wealth is made, but I always tell them it’s Lancashire!”

The new Chamber Meeting Spaces reflect the organisation’s commitment to fostering a strong and connected business environment across the region. With increasing demand for flexible, high-quality venues for both internal and external use, the Fulwood location offers a strategic and accessible hub for professionals.

President of the NWL Chamber Dawn Cheetham MBE

The new spaces include the President’s Suite – a fully-equipped boardroom where strategic decisions will be made; the Lancastrian Suite, a versatile meeting lounge, and the Raynor Suite, dedicated to non-executive director of the Chamber for his passion and commitment to the business community.

Dawn Cheetham, President of the NWL Chamber, said: “We’re delighted to open our new Chamber Meeting Spaces and to have Sir Lindsay here to do the honours. These facilities have been designed with our members in mind — to be practical, professional, and welcoming.

“Whether you're hosting a board meeting, delivering a training session, or running a networking event, these spaces are here to support the local business community.”

The spaces are now open for bookings and available for hire to both members and non-members, with a range of room configurations, AV options, and catering packages available.

For more information or to book a space, please visit [email protected]