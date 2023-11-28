Speaker of the House gives keynote speech to Lancashire business leaders

Chorley MP and Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, addressed over 80 business leaders at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce's AGM and President's Lunch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire businesses have been urged to work together to build a better county by one of the UK’s most respected politicians.

Speaker of the House of Commons, and Chorley MP, The Right Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, made the passionate speech as he addressed dozens of decision makers and members of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The keynote speaker was guest of honour at the Chamber’s AGM and President’s Lunch at Heskin Hall, near Chorley.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle addressess North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce AGM. Photo: NWLCC

Sir Lindsay urged Lancashire businesses to collaborate more and build a better county and be grasping opportunities from recent government legislation.

He spoke of his passion for the county, his current tenure as Speaker of the House, the issues surrounding Brexit, devolution deals, the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the succession of King Charles III and the pandemic.

He said: “There’s always something going on in my job, no two days are the same but the one thing I will continue to talk about is Lancashire. I am sure there are some people I speak to in Parliament who get sick of me mentioning Chorley!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love Lancashire and living in Westminster has only made me more passionate for the place. Lancashire businesses are special, we build things no-one else can build and we are good at it. Let’s carry on being good at it, collaborate more as there is so much more this great place I call home can offer.

President of the Chamber, Jane Cole and Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Photo: NWLCC

“You’ve been through the worst of it, you’ve been through the pandemic. I hope that we can now get the confidence back. We really now need to keep going forward.”

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the Chamber, said: “Sir Lindsay has always been a supporter of the Chamber and of Lancashire and we are delighted to have him speak at our AGM and President’s Lunch.

“His passion for the county is evident and he speaks so fondly of a place which is clearly so special to him. His words have resonated with our guests, and I hope they take on board what he is saying about moving forward and working together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Cole, President of the Chamber, said: “Over the past year, we have empowered businesses thrive, fostered fruitful collaborations, advocated for an enabling business environment, embraced sustainability, and positively impacted our community.