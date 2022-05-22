South Ribble roadworks from May 23: Which streets in the borough are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Here are eight roadworks beginning across South Ribble this week.

By Laura Longworth
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 12:30 pm

The projects include repair and mainenance work as well as setting up new utility services, and are expected to last from as little as two hours to several days.

Drivers will be impacted by two-way signals and give and take restrictions to allow the work to be completed. They are advised to avoid these areas if they can or allow more time for their journey.

Below is a full list of the affected roads.

There will be give and take restrictions in Anchor Drive, Hutton, at the side of The Anchor from Monday to Friday as Lancashire County Council carry out excavation work.

Cadent Gas Limited will carry out alterations in Bank Head Lane, Walton-Le-Dale, so give and take restrictions will be in play from Friday to Sunday next week.

Two-way signals will operate in Blackburn Road, Walton-le-Dale while Electricity North West carry out utility repair and maintenance work from Tuesday to Thursday.

Lancashire County Council are constructing a vehicle crossing in Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, from Tuesday to Thursday, so two-way signals will restrict traffic.

