South Ribble roadworks from June 25: Which streets in the borough are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Here’s a list of eight roadworks beginning across South Ribble in the next seven days.

By Laura Longworth
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 4:55 am

Motorists will be affected by restrictions like stop and go boards as United Utilities and Lancashire County Council carry out repair and maintenance work.

They are advised to avoid these areas or allow more time for their journey.

Below is a full list of the affected roads.

1. Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton

There will be stop and go signs in Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton, until Tuesday, July 12, as Lancashire County Council carry out a surface dressing treatment.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale

There will be multi-way signals in Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale, on Monday as United Utilities carry out maintenance and repair work.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Church Road, Bamber Bridge

United Utilities will carry out jetting and CCTV works in Church Road, Bamber Bridge, on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in a lane closure.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Moss House Lane, Much Hoole

There will be some carriageway incursion in Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, as United Utilities dig up the road. The work will run until Monday.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
South RibbleMotoristsUnited UtilitiesLancashire County Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 2