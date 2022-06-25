They are advised to avoid these areas or allow more time for their journey.
Below is a full list of the affected roads.
1. Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton
There will be stop and go signs in Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton, until Tuesday, July 12, as Lancashire County Council carry out a surface dressing treatment.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale
There will be multi-way signals in Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale, on Monday as United Utilities carry out maintenance and repair work.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Church Road, Bamber Bridge
United Utilities will carry out jetting and CCTV works in Church Road, Bamber Bridge, on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in a lane closure.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Moss House Lane, Much Hoole
There will be some carriageway incursion in Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, as United Utilities dig up the road. The work will run until Monday.
Photo: Google Maps