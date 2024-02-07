South Ribble MP meets with nuclear minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This included the government’s announcement of up to £300 million for UK production in the North West of the high-assay low enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel required to power high-tech new nuclear reactors that is currently only commercially produced in Russia.

The fuel will be developed and made at Springfields just over the river in Fylde in a boost to jobs and investment for Lancashire and the region as the government looks to expand nuclear power production to 24GW of nuclear energy by 2050 or 25% of the country’s needs.

Another area talked about was accessing apprenticeships for people in South Ribble in the design, build and operation of nuclear energy generation and fuel production.

Katherine meeting with the nuclear minister and other MPs.

“Reliable, low emission energy and energy security are key government priorities as we look to move away from fossil fuels over time and it was good to be talked through timescales and ambitions for the roadmap,” said Katherine.

“I am delighted Springfields - close to South Ribble where many of my constituents already work - will have a crucial role in developing HALEU as this is an important part of the nuclear arc. It means world-class skills, apprenticeship and technology opportunities for local people."

According to the Nuclear Skills Strategy Group, to reach up to 24GW, the civil and defence nuclear workforce will need to double over the next 20 years to around 80,000 additional skilled jobs across the UK.