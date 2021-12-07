Small businesses unprepared for import rules deadline

With only one month to go until the first working day on which full import controls for EU goods will apply, the UK’s largest business group is flagging a lack of capacity among small businesses to handle new paperwork.

Currently, full customs declarations for EU goods can be deferred at the point of arrival. From this coming 1 January, however, paperwork will have to be handled up front, and notice of food, drink and products of animal origin imports given in advance.

With fewer than five weeks left to prepare for the changes, new FSB research shows that only one in four (25 per cent) small importers who are impacted by the changes, and aware of them, are ready for them to take effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Cherry

One in eight (16 per cent) of the importers surveyed by the group say they are unable to prepare for the introduction of checks in the current climate, and a third (33 per cent) say they were unaware of their introduction prior to the FSB study, but will be affected by them.

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: “Given the turmoil of the past 18 months, new concerns about the spread of Covid, and this being the busiest time of year for many, it’s understandable that few firms are fully prepared for the introduction of import controls from January.

“What we’re saying to firms is: there’s still time to act. Speak to suppliers to ensure you have all you need to make declarations, consider alternative providers if that looks like an efficient way forward, and think about different transportation routes.

“We’re urging the government to do all it can to raise awareness, with our support, through every channel available to it in a climate where a lot of small firms simply don’t have the cash or bandwidth to manage this new red tape.