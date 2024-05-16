Skills Bootcamps on offer to Lancashire businesses who wish to gain their “export wings”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire businesses who are interested in trading outside of the UK are being invited to Skills Bootcamps.

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce have been awarded the contract by Lancashire County Council to deliver the courses which aim to give organisations the tools they require to boost their exporting credentials.

The International Trade Skills Bootcamps will equip delegates with the latest import and export skills, enabling them to take on additional responsibilities within their current roles or even recruit new roles within their business.

They will build on the nationally recognised BCC Level 2 Foundation Award in International Trade and each delegate who graduates from the course will receive a Level 3 certification.

Content for the course includes understanding exporting; export documentation; import procedures; rules of origin and support with growth for exporters.

It is hoped the training sessions will provide a stepping stone for Lancashire businesses to find routes for the products in the foreign marketplace, following the announcement that the UK became the fourth largest service exporter earlier this year.

Lancashire has helped contribute to these record exports with county businesses amassing more than £10bn in exports globally, with more companies expected to find routes into global markets in the coming months.

Paul Walters, head of the International Trade department at the Chamber, said: “Following Brexit and the resulting confusion in the amount of legislation needs to trade with the EU and beyond, many Lancashire businesses have held back on exporting.

“These bootcamps aim to give businesses the skills they need to boost their confidence in exporting their products.

“There are a number of businesses out there who would like to export but are unsure of how to, we are confident these short courses will allow them to spread their wings and grow into different markets.”

The Chamber will be running Skills Bootcamps for two cohorts of 10 learners during 2024, at a value of £3,000 per learner, although the cost to you as an employer is just £300 for SMEs (rising to £900 for larger companies).